Topeka man arrested for multiple charges following car pursuit that ended in Scranton

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody after he fled a traffic stop and initiated a pursuit.

On October 10 at 2:06 a.m., an Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop near 125th and South Topeka Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued south on Topeka Avenue, then west on US-56 Highway into Scranton. The chase concluded when the vehicle drove onto a dead-end street in Scranton.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Landon H. Noah of Topeka was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault on law enforcement

Aggravated battery on law enforcement

Driving while under the influence

Reckless driving

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving

Driving with no driver’s license

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Carbondale Police Department, Scranton Fire Department, and Osage County EMS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.