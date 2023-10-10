Topeka man arrested for multiple charges following car pursuit that ended in Scranton

Landon H. Noah
Landon H. Noah(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody after he fled a traffic stop and initiated a pursuit.

On October 10 at 2:06 a.m., an Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop near 125th and South Topeka Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued south on Topeka Avenue, then west on US-56 Highway into Scranton. The chase concluded when the vehicle drove onto a dead-end street in Scranton.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Landon H. Noah of Topeka was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Aggravated assault on law enforcement
  • Aggravated battery on law enforcement
  • Driving while under the influence
  • Reckless driving
  • Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving
  • Driving with no driver’s license

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Carbondale Police DepartmentScranton Fire Department, and Osage County EMS.

