Topeka man arrested for multiple charges following car pursuit that ended in Scranton
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody after he fled a traffic stop and initiated a pursuit.
On October 10 at 2:06 a.m., an Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop near 125th and South Topeka Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit continued south on Topeka Avenue, then west on US-56 Highway into Scranton. The chase concluded when the vehicle drove onto a dead-end street in Scranton.
The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Landon H. Noah of Topeka was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:
- Aggravated assault on law enforcement
- Aggravated battery on law enforcement
- Driving while under the influence
- Reckless driving
- Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving
- Driving with no driver’s license
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Carbondale Police Department, Scranton Fire Department, and Osage County EMS.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.