Topeka City Council Dist. 2: Craig McCullah

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot. We’ve invited those candidates to spend a few minutes on Eye on NE Kansas.

District 2 candidate Craig McCullah visited Tuesday. McCullah has served in the military, worked in state and federal government, and now is a small business owner, focusing on real estate. He says zoning issues, particularly when it comes to construction, are what motived him to seek office. He also discusses various ideas for addressing homelessness, noting the city often clears out camps, but without giving the people who resided in them options for places to go.

District 2 encompasses all of the city north of the Kansas River and the Oakland neighborhood.

Incumbent Christina Valdivia-Alcala is seeking another term. She visits Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 19.

