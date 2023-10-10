Stolen vehicle chase ends on KU campus with one in handcuffs, drugs found

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Lawrence Police Department - FILE(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after a stolen vehicle led police on a chase through Lawrence and onto the University of Kansas campus before drugs were found inside.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, officers spotted a vehicle reported stolen out of Kansas City as it was parked at a business near 27th and Iowa St. The owner of the vehicle had been keeping track of its location through GPS and had followed it through several cities before it pinged in Lawrence.

LPD said a suspect, later identified as John J. Krueger, 37, of Overland Park, had been seen running toward the car with what looked to be property stolen from the store. Officers ordered Krueger to stop, however, he hopped in the car and took off through the parking lot before he headed west through the neighborhood.

Officers noted that Krueger attempted to get away as he drove through several yards near 28th and Lockridge Dr. The chase eventually continued east on 31st St. then north on Iowa and east on Bob Billings.

By this time, LPD said the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office had been called in to help and a deputy attempted to bump the suspect vehicle to stop it just west of Naismith on Irving Hill Rd. on the University of Kansas campus.

The driver was arrested and was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Possession of opiates
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

LPD said officers returned to the homes where property had been damaged in the suspect’s getaway attempt and reports were filed as evidence was collected.

Investigators also indicated that the suspect gave them a false identification at the scene and were still working to decide the extent of criminal activity involved in the case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson sent a follow-up letter to...
Topeka Public Schools issues follow-up statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix
A 36-year-old man from Hutchinson who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near...
Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County
Stacie Sayles
Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck
All services end on Monday. The building will remain open through the end of the week for...
Herington Hospital closed, remains open for records handling through end of week
The driver of a pickup was killed after the vehicle they were driving lost control leading to a...
Driver pronounced dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Osage Co.

Latest News

FILE
Failure to stop at red light leads to Manhattan crash, driver sent to hospital
David Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
FILE
No arrests made yet as investigation opens into child sex crimes case
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide