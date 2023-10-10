Stolen vehicle chase ends on KU campus with one in handcuffs, drugs found

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after a stolen vehicle led police on a chase through Lawrence and onto the University of Kansas campus before drugs were found inside.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, officers spotted a vehicle reported stolen out of Kansas City as it was parked at a business near 27th and Iowa St. The owner of the vehicle had been keeping track of its location through GPS and had followed it through several cities before it pinged in Lawrence.

LPD said a suspect, later identified as John J. Krueger, 37, of Overland Park, had been seen running toward the car with what looked to be property stolen from the store. Officers ordered Krueger to stop, however, he hopped in the car and took off through the parking lot before he headed west through the neighborhood.

Officers noted that Krueger attempted to get away as he drove through several yards near 28th and Lockridge Dr. The chase eventually continued east on 31st St. then north on Iowa and east on Bob Billings.

By this time, LPD said the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office had been called in to help and a deputy attempted to bump the suspect vehicle to stop it just west of Naismith on Irving Hill Rd. on the University of Kansas campus.

The driver was arrested and was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of stolen property

Flee or attempt to elude

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

LPD said officers returned to the homes where property had been damaged in the suspect’s getaway attempt and reports were filed as evidence was collected.

Investigators also indicated that the suspect gave them a false identification at the scene and were still working to decide the extent of criminal activity involved in the case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.