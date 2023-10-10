Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found

David Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
David Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen pickup found in West Topeka led to the arrest of both the driver and passenger after drugs and warrants were found.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, deputies stopped a white 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck near SW 12th and SW Woodhull St. after the vehicle was reported stolen.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said illegal drugs were found and the driver and passenger were both found to have warrants out for their arrest. As a result, both Harry L. Coker II, 40, of Holton, and Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, were arrested.

Coker was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of stolen property
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Transporting an open container of liquor
  • Jackson County hold

Schwanz was booked on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Topeka bench warrants

As of Tuesday, Coker remains behind bars on a total $5,149 bond and no court appearance yet set. Schwanz also remains behind bars on a total bond of $6,640 with not court appearance yet set.

