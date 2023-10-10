Search begins for those behind stolen vehicle found in Cross Creek Lake

HAVENSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are searching for those behind a stolen vehicle from Shawnee Co. that was found in about 20 feet of water at Cross Creek Lake in Pottawatomie Co.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, first responders were called after a vehicle was found in the waters of Cross Creek Lake - about 8 miles south of Havensville.

The caller who reported the vehicle was unsure how long it had been there. When first responders arrived, they said they could see the top of the SUV about 15 to 20 yards from the boat ramp.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that there was no safe way to access the submerged SUV so additional resources were requested. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Fire Department dive team responded.

Autoplay Caption

Law enforcement officials indicated that the team was able to find the vehicle, which was unoccupied, and a tow line was attached so a wrecker could pull it out of the water. Once it was removed from the lake, it was found the SUV had been stolen out of Shawnee Co. and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or how it got in Cross Creek Lake should report it to the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.