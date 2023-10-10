Rossville standout Kinsey Perine commits to Emporia State

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - After helping the Bulldogs to their first state championship in softball since 2000, senior Kinsey Perine isn’t headed to far to continue her softball career.

Perine announced on Twitter/X that she’s head to play for the Hornets next season:

Super excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and softball career at Emporia State University! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family that have supported me throughout my journey. Can’t wait to be a Hornet!!#StingersUp 🐝@EState_Softball @RHSdawgsoftball pic.twitter.com/VifIHojpJu — Kinsey (@kinseyperine) October 10, 2023

She also plays basketball and volleyball for Rossville. Perine just eclipsed the 1,500 kills mark and 1,000 digs just last week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.