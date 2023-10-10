Rossville standout Kinsey Perine commits to Emporia State

Rossville juniors Emma Mitchell (left) and Kinsey Perine (right) holding first place trophy
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 10, 2023
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - After helping the Bulldogs to their first state championship in softball since 2000, senior Kinsey Perine isn’t headed to far to continue her softball career.

Perine announced on Twitter/X that she’s head to play for the Hornets next season:

She also plays basketball and volleyball for Rossville. Perine just eclipsed the 1,500 kills mark and 1,000 digs just last week.

