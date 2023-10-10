Residents reassured that closure of Herington Hospital will not impede EMS

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - First responders have reassured residents in Herington that while a hospital may no longer be located within the city, Emergency Medical Services will continue to provide the best care possible.

Dickinson County Emergency Medical Services says on Tuesday, Oct. 10, that with the recent news of the closure of the Herington Hospital, it wants to reassure residents it will provide the highest quality of emergency care.

Herington Hospital closed, remains open for records handling through end of week

“We want to reassure our citizens of Herington and the surrounding communities that EMS will maintain full-time operations,” said a Dickinson Co. EMS spokesperson. “We will continue to provide 24-hour critical care/advanced life support services out of the Herington station.”

Regarding 911 and emergency transportation, emergency officials said they will continue to take patients to in-county or surrounding county hospitals. If residents do have a medical emergency, they should not hesitate to call 911.

While officials at Herington Hospital confirmed to 13 NEWS it will remain open for records handling until the end of the week, patients are no longer being accepted. All services ended on Monda.

Lengthy financial struggles and low patient volumes were blamed for the hospital’s closure.

Hospitals closest to Herington include Salina Regional Health Center, Abilene Memorial Hospital, Marion’s St. Luke Hospital, Morris County Hospital, Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City and the Hillsboro Community Hospital. All of which are between 20 and 40 miles from the city.

