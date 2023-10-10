Report: Kansas Basketball braces for NCAA infractions ruling

Bill Self said is "100 percent" returning next season to coach the Kansas Jayhawks.
Bill Self said is "100 percent" returning next season to coach the Kansas Jayhawks.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball program could learn the results of a years long investigation by the NCAA as soon as Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated.

The magazine reported the news Tuesday, citing sources close to the investigation.

The NCAA has been investigating Bill Self’s basketball program since 2017 when the Jayhawks and other college basketball programs were accused of infractions.

The NCAA appointed an Independence Accountability Resolution Process to look into the alleged corruptions. KU is the final case that remains open.

ALSO READ: KU’s Wilson named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

The NCAA charged KU with a variety of five Level I compliance-related violations.

At the time KU was accused of knowing Adidas representatives paid members of Billy Preston and Silvio DeSousa’s family. Bill Self and other members of the coaching staff were also accused of violating recruiting rules.

Kansas initially denied the allegations, but eventually self imposed suspensions for Self and Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the 2022-23 season. The university also imposed recruiting restrictions on the two coaches.

ALSO READ: Anonymous donor pledges $15M toward KU Gateway District project

If Sports Illustrated’s sources are correct, KU will learn Wednesday if it will face additional sanctions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson sent a follow-up letter to...
Topeka Public Schools issues follow-up statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
A 36-year-old man from Hutchinson who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near...
Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
Stacie Sayles
Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck

Latest News

FILE
Details remain cloudy after woman taken to hospital following rural crash
Charles Collins
Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order
Officials rescue an injured bald eagle on Oct. 7, 2023.
Bald eagle found injured on side of I-70 now in care of wildlife experts
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million