Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft

Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General on Oct. 5, 2023.(Burlington Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Police need help identifying a woman who may be connected to a Dollar General theft in Burlington.

The Burlington Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 5, it was called to the Dollar General at 1235 N. 4th St. with reports of a theft.

While law enforcement officials have not released information about what or how much was stolen, they did say they need the public’s help to identify the suspect.

If anyone knows who the woman using the self-checkout is, they should report that information to BPD at 620-364-8757.

