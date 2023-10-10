Olathe man sentenced to jail when injunction defied after Securities Act violated

FILE - Michael Davin
FILE - Michael Davin(Johnson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man previously convicted for violating the Securities Act has now been sentenced to jail and community service for violating an injunction related to the case.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt says that on Oct. 4, Michael Davin, 67, of Olathe, was sentenced to serve jail time as well as community service for violations of a court order related to his previous state securities law violations.

Commissioner Schmidt noted that Davin was sentenced to 45 days in county jail and 60 hours of community service for violations of a court order that barred him from involvement in transactions related to securities.

In February 2020, the Johnson Co. District Court issued an injunction that banned Davin from involvement in offers or sales of securities. Schmidt alleged the injunction was violated when he offered and sold securities to four individuals between May 2020 and July 2022.

Davin was sentenced after he pleaded no contest in court.

Court documents indicate that originally, Davin pled guilty to violations of the Securities Act when he failed to provide required information to an investor as he did not disclose his prior felony convictions - including two for theft.

Olathe man ordered to pay restitution following violation of securities law

