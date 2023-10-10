Officer caught in suspect’s door as high-speed chase begins east of Lawrence

FILE
FILE(WTVG / MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop in which an Eudora Police Officer was caught in a suspect’s vehicle door as he sped off at 100 mph has led to one man’s arrest.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, law enforcement officials were called to help back up the Eudora Police Department with an ongoing car stop.

As deputies were en route, EPD had advised the suspect vehicle had sped west on K-10 toward Lawrence. As they sped away from the stop, an Eudora officer was caught in the suspect’s door and was nearly trapped.

The driver, later identified as Jante E. Kelley, 21, of Lawrence, sped west into Lawrence at more than 100 mph on the wrong side of the highway. The chase then left Lawrnece on Haskell - or E. 1500 - Rd. and continued back into the county. A deputy was able to bump the vehicle in the 1500 block of N. 1100 Rd. and disable it.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kelley sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody without further incident. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and was taken to LMH Health to be examined as a precaution.

Kelley was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer
  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Interference with law enforcement

As of Tuesday, Kelley no longer remains behind bars as his $25,000 bond has been posted.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson sent a follow-up letter to...
Topeka Public Schools issues follow-up statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix
A 36-year-old man from Hutchinson who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near...
Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
Stacie Sayles
Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
FILE - Michael Davin
Olathe man sentenced to jail when injunction defied after Securities Act violated
Kansas State University officials said the interdisciplinary certificate for Digital Media is...
K-State launches online graduate certificate in digital media for educators
No arrests have been made yet as a child sex crimes investigation has been opened in Riley...
No arrests made yet as investigation opens into child sex crimes case