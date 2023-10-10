No arrests made yet as investigation opens into child sex crimes case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests have been made yet as a child sex crimes investigation has been opened in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, officers were called to an area in the county with reports that a man had attempted to solicit sexual acts from a minor online.

RCPD said the male suspect is known to law enforcement officials, however, has not released their identity.

As of Tuesday, no child sex crimes arrests have been made in Riley Co.

