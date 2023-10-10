Missouri man sentenced for 2021 fentanyl overdose death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in the Kansas Department of Corrections for a 2021 fentanyl overdose death.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez officials announced that Daniele Leon, 33, of Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced to 61 months in the KDOC for trafficking a controlled substance that resulted in the fentanyl overdose death of a 32-year-old Lawrence man.

According to officials with the Douglas County District Attorney, Judge Stacey Donovan sentenced Leone, who pleaded guilty in September, to 61 months for voluntary manslaughter and 16 months for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run concurrently. Leone also will have to serve 36 months of post-release supervision and register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Douglas County District Attorney officials indicated the conviction stems from an incident that happened on March 15, 2021 when the Lawrence man was discovered unresponsive in a home located in the E. 1300 block of 13th St.

“The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who are putting these deadly drugs into our community,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald, who represented the state. “We’re also actively working together to reduce the stigma surrounding substance use and educating those in our neighborhoods and schools about the dangers of fentanyl.”

Douglas County District Attorney officials said the matter was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Douglas County District Attorney officials noted to find access to treatment and resources in Kansas, call 211. Also, visit Lawrence-based nonprofit DCCCA, which provides free naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray, fentanyl test strips and training to community organizations and Kansas residents HERE.

