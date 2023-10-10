Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway

One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.(COURTESY: BUFFALO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A person is dead in Wisconsin after a semitruck rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of manure.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report of a rollover crash off Highway 25 near the town of Nelson Tuesday night.

Authorities said when crews arrived they found the tractor-trailer on its side and engulfed in flames.

Fire crews extinguished the flames, but they located the 63-year-old driver deceased inside the truck.

The semi was traveling on Highway 25 when it crossed the center median. It ended up going into a ditch, hitting an embankment before rolling over, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck was hauling manure and about 5,000 gallons were spilled in the area because of the crash.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver killed. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson sent a follow-up letter to...
Topeka Public Schools issues follow-up statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
A 36-year-old man from Hutchinson who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near...
Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
Stacie Sayles
Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck

Latest News

The district hosted this all staff celebration at Topeka Performing Arts Center Tuesday morning.
USD 501 holds annual All-Staff celebration
Members of the Washburn community are speaking out against domestic violence with the release...
Washburn promotes domestic abuse awareness through poetry readings
President Joe Biden listens as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
The pilots launched Saturday night from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, seen...
Fiery crash during prestigious ballooning race leaves 2 Polish pilots with burns and other injuries