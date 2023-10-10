Major bridge in Pottawatomie County undergoing reconstruction

County officials said they hope to receive a grant from KDOT in the coming months and hope to complete the project within the next year.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A major bridge for transportation in Pottawatomie County has been closed for reconstruction.

The bridge on Lousiville Road was closed in May after police found a part had collapsed. The bridge had already been on the county’s list to be replaced over the next several years after there was an inspection of it deteriorating. The county had applied for grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation on the bridge but had received one. County crews worked a gravel detour route while the bridge is closed with signs and will maintain it as the winter comes along.

”We applied additional ag surfacing on that roadway as well as applying dust control measures to keep the dust down on that, we also mowed the ditches to keep the weeds down and improve safety and sight distance around some of the curves. We’ll continue to plow the roadway over the winter months and make sure that we keep the snow and ice off that roadway because we do know that its a very busy access for the school traffic going to Rock Creek High School,” said Nathan Bergman, engineer for Pottawatomie County.

County officials said they hope to receive a grant from KDOT in the coming months and hope to complete the project within the next year.

