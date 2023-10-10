Longmire author visits fans at Topeka library

By Victoria Cassell
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A popular author is riding on into the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

The library hosted New York Times bestselling author Craig Johnson, the creative mind behind the Walt Longmire mystery series. If you haven’t read his books, you might know his work from the Netflix series based on the stories. The even started with a moderated conversation with Johnson, followed by an audience Q&A and then a book signing.

”The payoff is being able to see the people that read the books,” Johnson explained. “That’s what its all about. I always think all the authors in the past that never had the opportunity to be able to visit with the people that read their books, and my gosh how could anything be any better than that.”

Johnson’s visit comes ahead of the release of his 19th novel in the Longmire series. It’s one of several author visits to the library this fall. You can see the lineup on the library’s website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder
The driver of a pickup was killed after the vehicle they were driving lost control leading to a...
Driver pronounced dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Osage Co.
One female was hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Topeka, Kan.
One female hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Topeka
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Demonstrators held signs and chanted as they marched from Evergy Plaza to the statehouse.
March 4 Zoey draws hundreds demanding justice for murdered 5-year-old

Latest News

Highland Park alum Tre Richardson
Highland Park product Tre Richardson has burst onto the JuCo scene at Hutch
Boganowski has recently been on visits to both K-State and KU as he will be one of the best...
Junction City’s Boganowski includes KU, K-State in final four
With student loan repayments back on the table financial experts say it’s time to start...
Finance experts share tips for federal student loan borrowers
Longmire author visits fans at Topeka library
Longmire author visits fans at Topeka library
Developers honored as ‘Distinguished Citizens’ at JAC banquet