Longmire author visits fans at Topeka library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A popular author is riding on into the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

The library hosted New York Times bestselling author Craig Johnson, the creative mind behind the Walt Longmire mystery series. If you haven’t read his books, you might know his work from the Netflix series based on the stories. The even started with a moderated conversation with Johnson, followed by an audience Q&A and then a book signing.

”The payoff is being able to see the people that read the books,” Johnson explained. “That’s what its all about. I always think all the authors in the past that never had the opportunity to be able to visit with the people that read their books, and my gosh how could anything be any better than that.”

Johnson’s visit comes ahead of the release of his 19th novel in the Longmire series. It’s one of several author visits to the library this fall. You can see the lineup on the library’s website.

