KU’s Wilson named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson (7) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023,...
Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson (7) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has received a conference honor for his stellar performance against UCF on Saturday.

Wilson has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Against the Knights, Wilson returned a punt 82 yards back for a touchdown to help the Jayhawks to a 51-22 victory.

It was his first career punt return touchdown.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder
The driver of a pickup was killed after the vehicle they were driving lost control leading to a...
Driver pronounced dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Osage Co.
One female was hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Topeka, Kan.
One female hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Topeka
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Demonstrators held signs and chanted as they marched from Evergy Plaza to the statehouse.
March 4 Zoey draws hundreds demanding justice for murdered 5-year-old

Latest News

Topeka west boys soccer beats Junction City
Topeka West soccer rolls past Junction City
Topeka west boys soccer beats Junction City
Topeka West soccer rolls past Junction City
Highland Park alum Tre Richardson
Highland Park product Tre Richardson has burst onto the JuCo scene at Hutch
Highland Park product Tre Richardson has burst onto the JuCo scene at Hutch
Boganowski has recently been on visits to both K-State and KU as he will be one of the best...
Junction City’s Boganowski includes KU, K-State in final four