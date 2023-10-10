KU’s Wilson named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has received a conference honor for his stellar performance against UCF on Saturday.

Wilson has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Against the Knights, Wilson returned a punt 82 yards back for a touchdown to help the Jayhawks to a 51-22 victory.

It was his first career punt return touchdown.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.