Kansas Water Office Regional Advisory Committee to host meeting for water issues

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) is hosting a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region and state.

KWO officials said the RAC will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to tour the Bowerstock Dam Facility located at 500 S Powerhouse Rd. in Lawrence, Kan., followed by a meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Abe & Jake’s Landing located at 8 E 6th St. in Lawrence, Kan. The agenda will include introductions from new and reappointed RAC members, a presentation on the Silver Jackets program and an update about recent budget decisions by the Kansas Water Authority.

KWO officials indicated the agenda and meeting materials can be found when available HERE. You may request copies by calling 785-296-3185 or tell-free at 888-KAN-WATER (526-9283).

KWO officials noted if accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, please notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611 or call 785-296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.

