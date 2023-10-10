Kansas volunteers needed to pack care packages for deployed servicemembers

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas volunteers are needed to help pack and send thousands of care packages to deployed servicemembers over the holiday season.

Volunteer Kansas says that an estimated 450,000 servicemembers are currently deployed overseas. Sadly, more than half of those servicemembers never receive a care package while deployed.

In an effort to change those numbers, the organization said it has invited all Kansans to participate in its upcoming Presents in a Package event. There are multiple ways to get involved.

Volunteer Kansas noted that the first way to get involved is to donate items or signed cards to be packaged and sent to those overseas. These donations can be dropped off during business hours at any Southwest National Bank location in Wichita or Wichita’s Farm Cred Bank building before Nov. 7. For a full list of accepted items, click HERE.

The organization also said Kansans can donate to the postage fund. It costs about $23 to ship each care package. Online donations can be made HERE while checks can be made payable to Volunteer Kansas and sent to Volunteer Kansas at PO Box 781598, Wichita, KS 67278.

Lastly, Volunteer Kansas said Kansans can sign up to volunteer to sort and put care packages together at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the Farm Credit Bank Building at 245 N. Waco St., Wichita.

The organization said those who would like to sign a servicemember up to receive a care package can also do so.

“Anyone who has a deployed loved one from Kansas, whom they would like to receive a care package during the holidays, should email the serviceperson’s name and mailing address to presentsinapackage@gmail.com by November 7,” said Nola Brown, executive director of Volunteer Kansas and event organizer.

For more information about volunteering for the event or for more information about Volunteer Kansas, click HERE.

