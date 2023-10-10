Kansas volleyball reaches highest ranking of 2023 season
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After claiming No. 17 last week, the Jayhawks are inching closer to a Top 15 ranking.
Despite losing two straight matches to now No. 7 Texas, Kansas checks in at No. 16 this week. KU is still 12-4 and 3-3 in Big 12 play.
The Big 12 now has the most ranked teams in the country with six and highest percentage of ranked teams.
