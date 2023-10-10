Kansas Turnpike Authority announces winners of teen video contest

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Turnpike Authority announced the winners of the Teen Video contest.

Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) officials said Tuesday, Oct. 10 is National Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day (PTBOFD). Alongside many other transportation safety advocates, KTA is committed to promoting safe driving behaviors. Honoring those efforts, KTA announced the winners of their 2023 Teen Video Contest:

Think Again , Matt Magette & Christian Jarrett, Eudora High School was the recipient of the Pinnacle Award, KTA’s top-rated video of the year.

Obey the Signs , Naoto Joboji, St. John-Hudson was the recipient of the Silver Star Award, KTA’s second-highest rated video.

A Call Can Wait , Nayely Castillo, Brandon Chavez Reyes, Daniel Avina as the recipient of the Rookie of the Year Award, first-time participant(s) with the highest rating.

KTA officials indicated the contest is part of KTA’s initiative to encourage everyone, but especially new drivers, to drive like their lives depend on it. The contest is in its eighth year. This year, videos covered a wide range of topics like properly securing your load, preparing for deer on the road, avoiding distractions while driving and obeying all posted traffic signs.

“Our video contest is designed to engage Kansas teens and prioritize safe driving habits. We hope these messages resonate with them, their peers, and the general public, long after winners are announced,” Rachel Bell, Director of Business Services & Customer Relations. “Providing safe driving education, especially during the formative driving years, can have life-saving results.”

KTA officials noted research shows, motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens, in the United States (NHTSA). Adults are encouraged to use awareness events like Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day and National Teen Driver Safety Week (10/15/23 -10/21/23) to talk with teens about safe driving practices, including seat belt usage and distracted driving.

All submitted videos can be viewed HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.