Kansas set to recognize Juneteenth as state holiday for third year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State is set to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday for the third year in a row as employees in the Governor’s Office are set to observe it.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Oct. 10, that Sunflower State will now join 28 other states as it recognizes Juneteenth as a holiday.

“Juneteenth marks a significant point our nation’s history and has long been celebrated in Kansas and across the United States,” Gov. Kelly said. “Establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday provides Kansans an opportunity to celebrate our state’s diversity and honor the ongoing struggles for racial equality.”

Kelly noted that the holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that the last enslaved Americans received word that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed and slavery had been abolished. The date falls two years after the end of the Civil War.

The Governor has issued proclamations to recognize Juneteenth every year since 2020.

“I am thrilled that Juneteenth will be a state holiday,” said Stacey Knoell, Executive Director of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. “This day is a perfect example of the importance of learning the full picture of history, not to cast blame but to find reasons for acknowledging resilience. I hope this day can become one where Kansans can unite in celebration.”

In 2021, Kelly indicated that Juneteenth was dubbed a federal holiday and was the first to be created in more than four decades. Since then, Missouri, Nebraska and Colorado have all also established the day as a state holiday.

The Governor noted that the holiday will apply to Executive Branch employees under her jurisdiction.

