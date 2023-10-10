Kansas leaders condemn attacks in Israel as war claims thousands on both sides

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas leaders have come together to condemn the attacks in Israel which have now left thousands dead on both sides of the war.

On Monday, Oct. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she and Attorney General Kris Kobach joined forces to condemn the Hamas attacks in Israel over the weekend which launched a war.

“Like all Kansans, we are sickened and angered by the images and accounts of Hamas terrorists attacking, killing, kidnapping, and brutalizing Israeli men, women and children. We condemn these acts of terrorism and extend our deepest sympathies to the Israeli people. We want Kansans to know that their law enforcement, emergency management, and homeland security officials are closely watching the conflict and guarding against any potential threats to the safety of our Jewish communities.”

On Saturday, Hamas militants stormed from the Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns and killed and abducted dozens in a surprise attack. Israel responded with airstrikes in Gaza and a declaration of war. Hamas gunmen rolled into around 22 locations and gunned down Israeli civilians and soldiers alike. As of Tuesday, more than 1,800 lives have been claimed by both sides.

