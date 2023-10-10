Kairos Torch ministry mentors young offenders to future success

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special ministry helps mentor young people who’ve gotten on the wrong path as they work to rebuild and move forward.

Carl Frazier and Paul Beck with Kairos Prison Ministries visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us about the program and how it’s working in Topeka.

In Topeka, Kairos Torch works with young offenders at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex. Volunteer mentors spend a weekend on a retreat at the facility. Frazier said when it begins on Friday, the young people are skeptical, but, by Sunday, most are smiling and all-in on the goal.

After the retreat, volunteers are paired with a young person to mentor. Beck said it is an important relationship, as many of the young offenders have never had a person in their life they could truly trust. He said the mentor can fill that role and help a young person see a future after they have served their time.

In addition to Kairos Torch, the Kairos ministry has programs working with both adult male and female offenders in and out of prison.

If you would like to learn more, visit https://www.kskairos.org/. You’ll find information there to inquire about volunteering or supporting the program financially. You also may call Paul at 785-233-5684 or Lynette at 785-224-8427. Leave a message saying you’d like information about prison ministry.

