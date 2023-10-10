Kairos Torch ministry mentors young offenders to future success

In Topeka, Kairos Torch works with youth offenders at Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special ministry helps mentor young people who’ve gotten on the wrong path as they work to rebuild and move forward.

Carl Frazier and Paul Beck with Kairos Prison Ministries visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us about the program and how it’s working in Topeka.

In Topeka, Kairos Torch works with young offenders at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex. Volunteer mentors spend a weekend on a retreat at the facility. Frazier said when it begins on Friday, the young people are skeptical, but, by Sunday, most are smiling and all-in on the goal.

After the retreat, volunteers are paired with a young person to mentor. Beck said it is an important relationship, as many of the young offenders have never had a person in their life they could truly trust. He said the mentor can fill that role and help a young person see a future after they have served their time.

In addition to Kairos Torch, the Kairos ministry has programs working with both adult male and female offenders in and out of prison.

If you would like to learn more, visit https://www.kskairos.org/. You’ll find information there to inquire about volunteering or supporting the program financially. You also may call Paul at 785-233-5684 or Lynette at 785-224-8427. Leave a message saying you’d like information about prison ministry.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson sent a follow-up letter to...
Topeka Public Schools issues follow-up statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
A 36-year-old man from Hutchinson who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near...
Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
Stacie Sayles
Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck

Latest News

Craig McCullah
Topeka City Council Dist. 2: Craig McCullah
Paul Beck and Carl Frazier discuss the work of Kairos Torch ministries in Topeka.
Kairos Torch ministry mentors young offenders to future success
Live at Five
Live at Five
Landon H. Noah
Topeka man arrested for multiple charges following car pursuit that ended in Scranton