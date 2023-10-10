Junction City’s Boganowski includes KU, K-State in final four

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The state of Kansas’ top c/o 2024 recruit has narrowed down his final four, and set a commitment date.

Junction City’s Michael Boganowski will choose between Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Florida State.

The No. 1 prospect will announce his decision on October 19th at the Junction City High School gym at 4:00 p.m.

