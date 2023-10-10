Junction City’s Boganowski includes KU, K-State in final four

Boganowski has recently been on visits to both K-State and KU as he will be one of the best...
Boganowski has recently been on visits to both K-State and KU as he will be one of the best returning defensive players in the state.(wibw)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The state of Kansas’ top c/o 2024 recruit has narrowed down his final four, and set a commitment date.

Junction City’s Michael Boganowski will choose between Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Florida State.

The No. 1 prospect will announce his decision on October 19th at the Junction City High School gym at 4:00 p.m.

