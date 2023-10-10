Join the movement in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Topeka's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is Oct. 21 at Evergy Plaza.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to help make strides in the fight against cancer.

Topeka’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is just a couple weeks away. Stephanie Weiter with the American Cancer Society visited Eye on NE Kansas with details.

Weiter said the morning will include many activities to make it a family event, including an activity zone and four dance groups performing. The walk itself go through downtown and around the Statehouse, for a total of three miles if walkers opt to make the loop twice.

There is no set registration fee to participate, but people are invited to ask for donations to support ACS.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer takes place Oct. 21 at Evergy Plaza. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. People may register in advance and set up fundraising page online at makingstrideswalk.org/topekaks.

13′s Reina Flores will emcee the event.

