Investigation opens after man allegedly rapes women he knew in Riley Co.

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has opened after a man allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman that he knew in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Oct. 9, law enforcement officials were called to an area of the county with reports of a rape.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old woman who reported a man she knew had raped her.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in the case and no suspect identity has been released.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no further information would be released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson sent a follow-up letter to...
Topeka Public Schools issues follow-up statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix
A 36-year-old man from Hutchinson who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near...
Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
Stacie Sayles
Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

FILE
Dog pulled from double-wide trailer after weekend fire in Emporia
FILE
Community asked to help make Topeka Zoo’s 90th Birthday a special celebration
A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic Tuesday morning at a busy west Topeka intersection.
Crash slows traffic Tuesday morning in west Topeka
Washburn University officials said the music and theatre department will perform their annual...
Washburn University music faculty to perform annual Faculty Showcase Concert