Investigation opens after man allegedly rapes women he knew in Riley Co.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has opened after a man allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman that he knew in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Oct. 9, law enforcement officials were called to an area of the county with reports of a rape.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old woman who reported a man she knew had raped her.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in the case and no suspect identity has been released.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no further information would be released.

