Highland Park product Tre Richardson has burst onto the JuCo scene at Hutch

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tre Richardson was a force to be reckoned with on the field for Highland Park, and he’s continued his standout ways as a freshman at Hutchinson Community College.

In just about one month of game action with the Blue Dragons, Richardson has put four-year colleges around the nation on notice.

He’s become one of the top JuCo prospects in the country, and it’s already garnered him a plethora of Division I offers.

”It feels good,” Richardson said. “Just knowing that coaches really got interest in me, wanna see me at their school, and wanna see me play for them.”

The former Scot is now focused on keeping his stellar performance up and staying injury free so that he can make something of all these new offers.

He says his mom, and the people who used to doubt him because of his size, have pushed him to succeed.

“People always used to be like, he’s too little, he’s too short. He’s not meant to be a receiver. Cause I used to play running back, then I went to receiver,” he said. “So that usually keeps me on my head. And my mom, I wanna do a lot for her.”

