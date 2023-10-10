Gov. Kelly announces appointment of Chief Information Technology Officer

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced the appointment of a Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO) for the State of Kansas.

Governor Kelly’s office said Jeff Maxon was appointed to lead the Office of Information Technology Services (OITS). Maxon has served as Interim CITO since the departure of former CITO and Secretary of Administration DeAngela Burns-Wallace in January 2023.

“Throughout his time in state government, Jeff Maxon has ensured Kansans have safe and secure access to digital services,” Governor Kelly said. “His expertise in information technology makes him the perfect choice to lead the agency and reaffirms my commitment to keeping Kansas’ IT systems safe and secure. I look forward to his continued service to Kansas.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated Maxon has been with the State of Kansas since 2009, most recently serving as the State’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). He also serves as a Cyber Defense Operations Craftsman with the Kansas Air National Guard.

“I am humbled by Governor Kelly’s appointment to continue in the role of CITO,” Maxon said. “OITS is an agency of dedicated public servants, and I’m proud to work alongside them as we look to what the future holds for Kansas digital government and a whole-of-state approach to cybersecurity.”

Officials with Governor Kelly’s office said in his time as Interim CITO, Maxon has been responsible for developing the State of Kansas’s recent polity on Generative Artificial Intelligence, passing legislation for mandatory reporting by public entities and government contractors that experience a significant cybersecurity incident, and securing funds for the Kansas Information Security Office to provide robust cybersecurity tools and resources to Executive Branch agencies. He has also been instrumental in planning and hosting the Kansas Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit, which brings together experts from across government, including K-12 schools, including K-12 schools, colleges, state, county and local units of government, to foster communication and coordination on cybersecurity.

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated Maxon has been recognized locally and nationally for his work. He’s a recent recipient of Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40, and in 2022, he was recognized as a top Global CISO by Cyber Defense Magazine. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Washburn University, where he was also a student-athlete on the baseball team. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Information Assurance and Cybersecurity from Capella University. He holds multiple licenses and professional certifications, including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK).

Office of the Governor officials noted the CITO position is not Senate-confirmed. Maxon will continue to serve as the State CISO until a replacement is found.

