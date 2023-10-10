Former Chiefs linebacker to be honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame before Thursday’s game

Pro Football Hall of Fame provided a picture of the Ring of Excellence it will present in honor...
Pro Football Hall of Fame provided a picture of the Ring of Excellence it will present in honor of Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas during Thursday Night Football.(Pro Football Hall of Fame)
By Heidi Schmidt
Oct. 10, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs star known affectionately as D.T. to thousands of NFL fans will be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame before Thursday night’s game.

The Hall of Fame will present the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence in honor of Derrick Thomas. It will take place during a pregame ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12.

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, Betty Brown, President of Thomas’ Third & Long Foundation, and Neil Smith, Thomas’ former teammate will be a part of the ceremony and represent Thomas.

Thomas’ Ring of Excellence will eventually be displayed in the Chefs Hall of Honor. Other items from his career with the Chiefs will also be on display with the ring.

The actual ring is set in 14K gold with 1.75 carats worth of diamonds. The ring also includes other intricate details. Some of those details include a blue gemstone that symbolizes confidence, power and integrity.

Thomas’ Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence also includes a likeness of the Chiefs linebacker and the years he played in the NFL on one side. “Thomas” and the “Class of 2009″ are on the other side of the ring.

Chiefs fans will want to be in their seats earlier than they usually are Thursday night to be a part of the special ceremony.

Kickoff for Thursday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Denver Broncos kicks off at 7:15 p.m. CST.

