Fork in the Road: Mijo’s Coffee and Eatery builds on long family tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Mexican restaurant near the central part of Topeka is building on a long family tradition.

The owner of Mijo’s Coffee and Eatery is the grandson of Rosa Barron, the name of a Mexican restaurant that had a loyal following when it was open in east Topeka.

13 News Photojournalist Rick Felsburg takes us there in this week’s Fork in the Road.

Abraham Barron explains that his grandmother paid him a compliment.

“My grandmother paid me a compliment, and she told me, you have the taste welcome to me, host. We are so glad to have you. Please come in and we will be serving you some delicious Mexican food, lattes, fresh-squeezed lemonades.”

Barron learned about cooking from his family.

“I learned about cooking from being in the kitchen with my family and from a young age I just, I loved how my family’s food tasted due to the love and the integrity that my grandmother put in it. And so as soon as I could, I just started picking up what I could around the kitchen, taking notes, asking questions, and before long, I was pretty much duplicating most of the recipes that my grandma was making.”

Barron explained some of the menu favorites Mijo’s serves.

“So we have enchiladas, all traditional, authentic, very much the way many, many people’s grandmothers would remember that being made. We have a legend burrito, which is a smothered Sancho beef and chicken. We hit that with our homemade American chili, our three-cheese queso, and then once again, with pickled jalapeno.”

Barron tells 13 News about the process of making a customer favorite.

“We take the legend. It’s a 10-inch flour tortilla beef and bean or chicken. We hit that with lettuce, tomato, fresh shredded cheese. We roll that up. Then we smother that one time in our homemade American chili. Then we have a three-cheese queso or a white queso that we’ll smother that for you. And one last time we hit it with pickled jalapenos. Served with a side of tortilla chips. It’s quite delicious. It’s been a long time coming.

Barron has been involved in food for most of his life, thanks to his family.

“I’ve been involved in food for most of my life via my family, who has quite the food history here in Topeka. I, along the way, have picked up a passion for the food and for the service industry, and we’re just glad to be here.”

Barron explains about Mijo’s atmosphere.

“People should come to Mijo’s because the experience that they’re gonna have here is gonna be a good one. We value our customers. We care about the quality, integrity of our products that we put forward. And the things that we do here come from the heart.”

Mijo’s is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Find them at 610 SW Wayne Ave.

