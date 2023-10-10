Firefighter candidate dies after suffering medical episode during training exercise, officials say

Fire officials in New York say Alexander Griffin recently suffered a medical episode while...
Fire officials in New York say Alexander Griffin recently suffered a medical episode while running in a physical fitness test.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A New York man training to be a firefighter has died.

New York Fire Department officials said Alexander Griffin experienced a medical episode while recently participating in a run while trying out for the department.

He received immediate medical care and was transported to the hospital. However, the 32-year-old was pronounced deceased on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are with the family as they grieve this tragic loss,” a fire department spokesperson shared.

According to reports, Griffin was training for his required ability qualification certification for a spot in an upcoming academy class.

The Griffin family has set up a GoFundMe account for assistance since the man’s death.

According to organizer Jesse Collado, Griffin leaves behind a wife, a mother, and a brother who is a New York firefighter.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Alexander Griffin’s untimely passing. He was a young man full of dreams and aspirations, but tragically, his journey was cut short while pursuing those dreams,” the family shared.

Griffin’s funeral is reportedly scheduled for Thursday in Queens.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson sent a follow-up letter to...
Topeka Public Schools issues follow-up statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
A 36-year-old man from Hutchinson who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near...
Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
Stacie Sayles
Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck

Latest News

Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, coming to a stop in the...
White House condemns violent crash at Chinese Consulate in San Francisco
The pilots launched Saturday night from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, seen...
Fiery crash during prestigious ballooning race leaves 2 Polish pilots with burns and other injuries
Police and civilian volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after he reportedly...
Missing 2-year-old Michigan boy with special needs found dead in river
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL