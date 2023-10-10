‘Final Mile:’ More than 100 gather to honor veteran with no living relatives

By KWCH Staff and Laine Alter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday morning brought a special sendoff for a local veteran. He had no living relatives, so the Veteran’s Administration and others in the community gathered to properly honor him. In all, more than 100 people attended the funeral for a veteran most of them never met.

“It’s very heartwarming to see everyone who has come out to support someone they don’t know,” said Robert J. Dole VA Decedent Specialist Alaina Reyes.

The veteran, Robert Stephens, Jr. spent three years in the Army. He was honorably discharged in 1976 and awarded a National Defense Service Medal. He was also rated as a marksman with the M-16 rifle. When Stephens died last month, the Army discovered he had no living relatives. Thanks to the VA’s Final Mile Promising Practice, the community came together to give Stephens the sendoff he deserved.

“It’s an honor to be here and take care of this veteran,” Wulf-Ast Mortuary Funeral Director Paul Edmiston. “We are happy to do this for him. He served his country well and we want to serve him well.”

The Final Mile Promising Practice assures VA employees and groups like the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, American Legion Riders and VFW Riders will come out to veterans’ funerals, honoring those who served in life, after they’ve died.

“I think we sent him off right and I think he’s going to be watching over the rest of his brothers and sisters,” Reyes said.

