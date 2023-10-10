Failure to stop at red light leads to Manhattan crash, driver sent to hospital

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Failure to stop at a red light in Manhattan led to a weekend collision that sent one driver to the hospital.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Anderson and Wreath Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Fiat 500 driven by Lisinda Bach, 42, of Ogden, and a 2012 Cadillac CTS driven by Jason Kridner, 46, of Manhattan, had collided in the intersection.

RCPD noted that Bach was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries. She was also issued a ticket for failure to stop at a red light.

