ESU’s Dimarco named MIAA OPOW after breaking MIAA record

EMPORIA Kan. (WIBW) - Graduate student Mackenzie Dimarco had a pretty solid weekend.

Dimarco scored four goals and set the MIAA career goals record last weekend. She scored both goals against Northwest Missouri where she tied the record then at 67. Then, against Missouri Western she scored two more times and had the game winning goal, the 21st game-winning goal of her career.

She now holds the record with 69 goals in just 78 matches and the Hornets still have six matches to play. The previous mark was held by Jada Scott (UCM 2014-18) who scored 67 goals in 96 matches.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.