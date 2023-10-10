Emporia teacher’s trip to Jerusalem cut short by attacks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia language arts teacher saw her vacation to the Middle East take an unexpected turn. She was in Jerusalem when the attacks were launched.

Joanna Kessinger, who teaches 8th graders at Emporia Middle School, was with a group atop the ancient site of Masada. Moments after posing for a photo, smiling for the camera, they heard the first round of bombs.

Kessinger, who spoke with 13 NEWS via Zoom from a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey, said they quickly realized this was different from the periodic violence the region had seen in recent years.

“This was unprecedented because they took us off of the mountain and they took us on the buses and put us back in Jerusalem in the hotel, and said we needed to stay there,” she said.

Their travel guide scrambled to get them out of the country. Turns out, it was just in time.

“When we finally got to Amman Jordan to our hotel, they told us what had happened in Jerusalem. That was a pretty emotional moment to realize that we were out, but so many weren’t,” Kessinger said.

Three canceled flights later, Kessinger is now in Istanbul. She said she never expected to be a witness to this kind of history. Before the attacks, she visited many of the sites she’d hoped to see, including The Wailing Wall and the Mount of Transfiguration. Along the way, she said she interacted with people from all walks of life, both Israeli and Palestinian. She says it’s left a lesson to share with her students - and with adults.

“It is so important for us to be able to understand that we are all on the same planet, playing in the same sandbox,” she said. “We might have different views and different beliefs but we really need to learn how to get along together because it’s OK to be different. It’s OK to have different thoughts. I really want to be able to instill into other people to look at somebody else’s perspective and understand where they came from, because, just like when I walked in the Sea of Galilee, you really can’t understand it until you stood there. They’re all just like us, trying to make a way.”

Kessinger currently is scheduled on a Friday flight back to the U.S. She said arrangements have been uncertain with so many people trying to get out of the region.

