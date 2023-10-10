Dog pulled from double-wide trailer after weekend fire in Emporia

FILE
FILE(KVOE Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dog was pulled from a double-wide trailer and taken to an Emporia veterinarian over the weekend after a fire started in the kitchen.

The Emporia Fire Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 9, firefighters were called to 1402 Twilight Dr. with reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found a double-wide with smoke coming from the trailer.

The occupants of the trailer had told firefighters that their dog was still inside. Crews entered the building with a single hose and found the blaze in the kitchen where it was quickly extinguished.

First responders said that when they searched the home, they were able to find the dog. The canine was brought outside where crews were able to give quick emergency aid. The owners were then able to take it to a local vet for veterinary care.

According to crews, the fire started in the kitchen, however, a cause has not yet been determined. No damage estimates are available yet. No other injuries were reported as a result.

