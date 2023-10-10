Developers honored as ‘Distinguished Citizens’ at JAC banquet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawk Area Council held their 2023 Distinguished Citizen Dinner at Vaerus Aviation.

The banquet honors individuals, families and/or companies for their efforts in making a distinct difference in their community. This year’s distinguished honorees were Greg Schwerdt, of Schwerdt Design Group, and Bartlett & West.

”We are always encouraging people to get involved in things they are passionate about,” Bartlett & West CEO Joe Caldwell said. “We don’t prescribe that to them, they choose what they want to get involved in.”

“It’s important to me that we continue to build a community that is a place people want to be,” Schwerdt said.

The council says their community involvement touches lives and improves quality of life for all.

