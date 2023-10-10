Details remain cloudy after woman taken to hospital following rural crash

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Details remain cloudy after one woman was taken to the hospital following a collision 20 miles north of Emporia.

KVOE reports that around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 370 - about 20 miles north of Emporia - with reports of a crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one woman who was taken to a nearby hospital.

As of Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials have not released any further information about the incident.

