Crash slows traffic Tuesday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic Tuesday morning at a busy west Topeka intersection.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 10th and Gage.

A blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan and a dark-gray Honda Odyssey collided at that location.

American Medical Response ambulance crews responded to the scene.

Police told 13 NEWS that no one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene,

The intersection reopened to traffic in all directions around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.