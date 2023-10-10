Community asked to help make Topeka Zoo’s 90th Birthday a special celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is set to celebrate its 90th Birthday at the end of October and the community has been asked to help make the day extra special.

The Topeka Zoo says that in honor of its 90th Birthday, it will host a new “Love Your Topeka Zoo” Giving Day on Thursday, Oct. 26. The community has been asked to help raise $25,000 in 24 hours.

Zoo officials noted that this is a chance for the community to connect with them and support their mission, operations and initiatives. Donations can be made online or in person on Oct. 26.

According to the Zoo, those who do choose to lend their support are set to see the following:

All donors will be entered to win an exclusive behind the scenes experience

Donors who give at the Zoo will receive a rubber bracelet

Donors who give between $100 and $249 on the 26th will receive an animal art print

Donors who give $250 or more will have their names etched on a brick at the new Giraffe and Friends exhibit

“For 90 years, the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has been a community icon while teaching the community to be good stewards of our planet and to protect wildlife,” said Cynthia McCarvel, Director of Development. “We can’t wait to see people on October 26th and show firsthand how your donations make a difference. Gifts of any size make an impact!”

