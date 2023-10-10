City of Manhattan closes Denison Ave. north of Kimball Ave.

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan is closing Denison Ave. north of Kimball Ave/Agricultural Rd.

City of Manhattan officials said starting Monday, Oct. 9, Denison Ave. will close north of Kimball Ave.

City of Manhattan officials indicated this temporary closure is for work to begin on the removal and reconstruction of Denison Ave. as part of the ongoing North Campus Corridor project.

City of Manhattan officials said the specific area of closure is between the north entrance to the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters Fire Station and the Agricultural Rd. intersection.

According to officials with the City of Manhattan, the public still can access the MFG Risk Reduction office from Kimball Ave. to the south for the duration of this road closure.

City of Manhattan officials said the closure is expected to remain in place through December. The official detour is west of Kimball then north on College Ave. then back east on Marlatt Ave.

City of Manhattan officials noted traffic will still be able to access K-State’s Stanley Stout Center from the north.

For traffic impacts, City of Manhattan officials said to expect light to moderate traffic and some delays on Denison and Kimball Ave.

The estimated timeline is about 12 weeks to complete this construction, depending on the weather.

City of Manhattan officials warn drivers to drive safely in the area, follow signage and look for construction workers.

