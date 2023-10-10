Bald eagle found injured on side of I-70 now in care of wildlife experts

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A bald eagle found injured on the side of I-70 is now in the care of wildlife experts after law enforcement officials were able to capture the injured bird.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Saturday, Oct. 7, Lt. Brown and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks practiced an exercise in compassion as they rescued an injured bald eagle along I-70 near Ellsworth.

Lt. Brown was originally called to the scene and showed true dedication to protecting the state’s wildlife. The team carefully picked the injured raptor up despite its wounded wing and got it to rescuers.

The bird is now headed to a sanctuary where wildlife experts will do everything they can to help mend the eagle’s wing and give it a chance for a new life.

