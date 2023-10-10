Attempt to flee after residence burglary lands Burlingame woman behind bars

Osage County Sheriff's Office officials said the suspect, Kelsey N. Ritter, 28, of Burlingame...
Osage County Sheriff's Office officials said the suspect, Kelsey N. Ritter, 28, of Burlingame was taken into custody and transported to Osage County Jail Facility following a residence burglary and attempt to flee and elude law enforcement.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An attempt to flee and elude law enforcement after a residence burglary landed a Burlingame woman behind bars.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said that around 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, deputies were notified of a suspicious person on the porch of a residence in the 700 block of East 205th St. While deputies were enroute to the address, the homeowner advised that the suspect made entry to the unoccupied house. The suspect then proceeded to take a truck from the residence and left the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated that deputies immediately began canvassing the area. Eventually, a deputy spotted the vehicle near West 229th and Fairlawn Rd. traveling westbound. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which failed to yield and a pursuit began.

According to officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit ended in a field near West 217th and Auburn Rd. The suspect then ran on foot. Deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers set up a perimeter. A KHP helicopter, two K-9 units, a drone and deputies on foot were used to search the wooded area. The suspect was eventually located.

Officials indicated that the suspect, Kelsey N. Ritter, 28, of Burlingame, was arrested and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

  • Burglary of a dwelling
  • Felony theft
  • Aggravated battery on law enforcement x2
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving
  • Criminal damage to property

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials noted that deputies were assisted by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

