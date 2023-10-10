Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order

Charles Collins
Charles Collins(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning assault led to one man’s rape arrest after he was also found to be in violation of a protection order at a home south of Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, deputies were called to the 7100 block of SW Lario Ln. with reports of an assault.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Charles W. Collins, 33, of Topeka, had violated a protection order taken out against him by a 42-year-old woman. The pair were known to each other. It was alleged that Collins raped the woman.

The Sheriff’s Office said Collins was found nearby and was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on:

  • Rape
  • Violation of a protection order - abuse
  • Aggravated burglary

The Sheriff’s Office also said that Collins had a warrant out for his arrest through Jackson Co. which he has also been arrested for.

As of Tuesday, Collins remains behind bars on a $750,000 bond for his Shawnee Co. counts and no bond listed for the other crimes. He has a court appearance set for both 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson sent a follow-up letter to...
Topeka Public Schools issues follow-up statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
A 36-year-old man from Hutchinson who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near...
Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
Stacie Sayles
Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck

Latest News

FILE
Details remain cloudy after woman taken to hospital following rural crash
Officials rescue an injured bald eagle on Oct. 7, 2023.
Bald eagle found injured on side of I-70 now in care of wildlife experts
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million