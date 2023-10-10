Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning assault led to one man’s rape arrest after he was also found to be in violation of a protection order at a home south of Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, deputies were called to the 7100 block of SW Lario Ln. with reports of an assault.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Charles W. Collins, 33, of Topeka, had violated a protection order taken out against him by a 42-year-old woman. The pair were known to each other. It was alleged that Collins raped the woman.

The Sheriff’s Office said Collins was found nearby and was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on:

Rape

Violation of a protection order - abuse

Aggravated burglary

The Sheriff’s Office also said that Collins had a warrant out for his arrest through Jackson Co. which he has also been arrested for.

As of Tuesday, Collins remains behind bars on a $750,000 bond for his Shawnee Co. counts and no bond listed for the other crimes. He has a court appearance set for both 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 30.

