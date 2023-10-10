Arrest made in Sept. 25 shooting that turned into homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 39-year-old has been arrested with charges of murder in the 1st degree and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to a shooting that happened on Sept. 25

At 10:43 p.m. that day, Topeka Police responded to the 2200 BLK of SW Plass Ave. for reports of a shooting that had left one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

An adult male was located and taken to a hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Durant R. Redmond, 39, later died from his injuries on Sept. 28.

David Jackson has been arrested in connection with Redmonds’ death and is in the Shawnee County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.