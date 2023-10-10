Antibiotic shortage concerns parents during cold and flu season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parents are concerned about having medication available for their children as health officials nationwide have warned of a shortage of antibiotics.

As cold and flu season continues and colder temperatures start to push in, hospitals in Topeka said they have adequate inventory for the most prescribed antibiotic — Amoxicillin.

Amoxicillin treats bacterial infections such as strep throat, ear and chest infections.

Despite national headlines regarding the antibiotics shortage, Topeka facilities said they are ready.

“Thankfully we’ve got a good team of pharmacists here and they keep on top of our shortages and try to make sure that they’re maneuvering ahead of those so that we can keep well supplied,” said Chief Medical Officer for Topeka ER and Hospital, Jared Schreiner. “It comes down to hospitals working together when there are national shortages. Often different pharmacies will work together and different hospitals will work together to try and make sure that everyone is supplied with what they need.”

Dr. Shreiner said many people will insist on antibiotics for themselves or their children, but you need to listen to your doctor.

“Many of the infections that a lot of our children are getting are actually viruses that don’t really need to be on antibiotics in order to get better,” said Shreiner. “A lot of times, unfortunately, we see people getting antibiotics that they probably don’t need which really leads to an overuse and a short supply for those patients that really do need an antibiotic.”

Doctors said shortages can happen with any medication — at any time.

If an Amoxicillin shortage were to occur, hospitals said they can adapt to ensure children have what they need.

“Thankfully, there are different antibiotics that we can choose from — Amoxicillin isn’t the only medication available for bacterial infections,” said Shreiner. “You just really have to work with your doctor and speaking with the patient or the patients parents to really educate them, talk about whether an antibiotic is really needed — and if so, which one is the best and which one’s available.”

Stormont Vail and St. Francis also told 13 NEWS that they are not currently experiencing a shortage of Amoxicillin.

