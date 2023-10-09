Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck

Stacie Sayles
Stacie Sayles(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman accused of stealing a tractor-trailer rig from outside the Topeka Performing Arts Center remains in custody.

A 13 NEWS viewer caught the end of the incident Friday night — when a large contingent of law enforcement had the rig stopped on I-70 near Rice Road.

Topeka Police say the truck was stolen just before 10:30 p.m. Fridaynight just from outside the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The Christian music group “Casting Crowns” was performing inside at the time.

Officers quickly located the truck and arrested the suspect.

The suspect, 39-year-old Stacie Sayles was booked for the following charges:

  • Vehicle burglary
  • Theft of $100,000 or more from a motor vehicle
  • Felony criminal damage
  • Driving with a suspended license

The truck suffered minor damage and was returned to the owner.

Sayles remains jailed on a $7500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder
The driver of a pickup was killed after the vehicle they were driving lost control leading to a...
Driver pronounced dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Osage Co.
One female was hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Topeka, Kan.
One female hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Topeka
Demonstrators held signs and chanted as they marched from Evergy Plaza to the statehouse.
March 4 Zoey draws hundreds demanding justice for murdered 5-year-old
Warmer today but not tomorrow
Warmer today but not tomorrow

Latest News

Juvenile justice advocates are asking Kansas lawmakers to advocate for the creation of juvenile...
‘Quasi-indefinite probation’: Kansas juvenile justice advocates say new law may cause problems
The 70th Anniversary Brown Coalition Prayer Breakfast will kick off celebrations Oct. 28,...
Brown v. Board’s 70th anniversary celebration approaches
As jackpot grows, Kansas claims new millionaire from Saturday’s Powerball drawing
A 36-year-old man from Hutchinson who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near...
Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County
Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson sent a follow-up letter to...
Topeka Public Schools issues follow-up statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix