Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman accused of stealing a tractor-trailer rig from outside the Topeka Performing Arts Center remains in custody.

A 13 NEWS viewer caught the end of the incident Friday night — when a large contingent of law enforcement had the rig stopped on I-70 near Rice Road.

Topeka Police say the truck was stolen just before 10:30 p.m. Fridaynight just from outside the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The Christian music group “Casting Crowns” was performing inside at the time.

Officers quickly located the truck and arrested the suspect.

The suspect, 39-year-old Stacie Sayles was booked for the following charges:

Vehicle burglary

Theft of $100,000 or more from a motor vehicle

Felony criminal damage

Driving with a suspended license

The truck suffered minor damage and was returned to the owner.

Sayles remains jailed on a $7500 bond.

