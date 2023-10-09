Wilson named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - For the second time this season, a Kansas Jayhawk took home a Big 12 award for outstanding play.

On Saturday, Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown that gave KU a 24-0 lead heading into halftime of a blowout win over UCF.

The punt return touchdown was the first for KU since 2014 and helped Wilson achieve Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

READ MORE: Kansas football bounces back with dominant win over UCF

Eighty-two yards was the longest punt return by any player in the Big 12 this season.

Wilson and the 23rd-ranked Jayhawks head to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State this Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.