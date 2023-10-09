WIBW job fair coming to Manhattan

WIBW will host a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re on the hunt for a job, Manhattan is the place to be later this week.

WIBW-TV is taking its job fair to the Little Apple. Digital revenue manager Chris Fisher and Tiffany Beyer, talent acquisition manager for Stormont Vail Health, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

Stormont is presenting sponsor for the event. Beyer said their organization is all about connecting with the community and this is one way to do that. In addition, they plan to be on hand to speak with prospective employees about the open positions they have.

Fisher said WIBW received such a positive response to its first job fair in Topeka over the summer that they wanted to expand it to a wider area. The Manhattan job fair will have 16 companies on hand. Besides health care, people also can connect with businesses in senior care, construction, state agencies, manufacturing and more. Click here to see the full list of companies participating in both the Manhattan and previous Topeka job fairs.

The WIBW Job Fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder
The driver of a pickup was killed after the vehicle they were driving lost control leading to a...
Driver pronounced dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Osage Co.
One female was hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Topeka, Kan.
One female hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Topeka
Demonstrators held signs and chanted as they marched from Evergy Plaza to the statehouse.
March 4 Zoey draws hundreds demanding justice for murdered 5-year-old
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Chris Fisher
What’s happening in the WIBW digital realm? We catch up with Chris Fisher
Chris Fisher
What's happening in the WIBW digital realm? We catch up with Chris Fisher
Sharlie Peterson discusses future plans for Shockwave Aqua Fitness.
Shockwave Aqua Fitness announces plans for own pool, location - and New Year’s Eve party!
Sharlie Peterson discusses future plans for Shockwave Aqua Fitness.
Shockwave Aqua Fitness announces plans for own pool, location - and New Year's Eve party!