WIBW job fair coming to Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re on the hunt for a job, Manhattan is the place to be later this week.

WIBW-TV is taking its job fair to the Little Apple. Digital revenue manager Chris Fisher and Tiffany Beyer, talent acquisition manager for Stormont Vail Health, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

Stormont is presenting sponsor for the event. Beyer said their organization is all about connecting with the community and this is one way to do that. In addition, they plan to be on hand to speak with prospective employees about the open positions they have.

Fisher said WIBW received such a positive response to its first job fair in Topeka over the summer that they wanted to expand it to a wider area. The Manhattan job fair will have 16 companies on hand. Besides health care, people also can connect with businesses in senior care, construction, state agencies, manufacturing and more. Click here to see the full list of companies participating in both the Manhattan and previous Topeka job fairs.

The WIBW Job Fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan.

